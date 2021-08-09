IEBC says party nominations lists must adhere to gender rule

Wafula Chebukati

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati speaks in Mombasa on August 9, 2021. He said party nomination lists for the 2022 General Election must adhere to the two-thirds gender rule.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will reject 2022 party nomination lists which will not adhere to the two-thirds gender rule.

