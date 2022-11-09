Winnie Odinga, Kalonzo son make it to final EALA list

Former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi pulled out of the race for the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) as Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s relatives sailed through in the final list yesterday.

Mr Moi, the Kanu chairman, threw in the towel as some of President Ruto and Mr Odinga’s allies were dropped from the race for the nine slots to the regional assembly Kenya is entitled to.

The final list submitted to Parliament yesterday has Ms Winnie Odinga, Mr Odinga’s youngest child, and Mr Kennedy Musyoka, the son of Mr Musyoka.

Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge and his Senate colleague Jeremiah Nyegenye were the presiding officers in the exercise that ended Wednesday at 4pm.

Former Taveta MP Naomi Shaban who has expressed interest in the East African Legislative Assembly race. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Former Taveta MP Naomi Shaban and former Kanduyi MP Alfred Khangati were among those whose names were missing from the final list.

President Ruto’s UDA party submitted 15 names of the 145 individuals who applied, with Azimio presenting 12 of the 96 shortlisted applicants. Five of the Kenyan seats will go to UDA with four going to ODM.

The UDA list has city businessman Joel Nyambane, former URP secretary-general and Sports Kenya chairman Fredrick Muteti, former Nandi Woman MP Zipporah Kering, Ms Rebecca Lowoiya, Mr Jonas Kuko, Mr Salim Busidy, former MP Kubai Iringo and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar Hassan.

Mr Hassan Omar Hassan. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The others are Ms Iman Falhadha, Mr David Sankok, and former Balambala MP Abdikadir Aden who will be seeking to defend his seat at Eala and Ms Lilian Tomitom, among others.

Mr Nyambane is an ally of President Ruto having led the UDA election campaigns in the last elections in Kisii.

Mr Kuko has contested the Saboti constituency seat since 2013. In the last elections, he was prevailed upon to step down in favour of Mr Bernard Wambwa but lost to ODM’s Caleb Amisi.

ODM has Winnie Odinga, Siaya senator Oburu Oginga’s son Jaoko Oburu, former Kwale Woman rep Zuleika Hassan, Mombasa politician Suleiman Shahbal, former Wajir South MP Mohamed Diriye and former Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire.

Former Busia Senator Amos Wako. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The ODM list also includes former Busia Senator Amos Wako, former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro, Mr Odinga’s Chief agent in the August 9, 2022 Presidential election Mr Saitabao Ole Kanchory, former Nyakach MP Peter Odoyo, former Naivasha MP John Mututho, Ms Beatrice Askul and Mr Justus Kizito.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party has submitted former MPs Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragwa), Kanini Kega (Kieni) and Ms Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo). Wiper has Mr Kennedy Kalonzo, Ms Winfred Mutua and Ms Hellen Ndeti.

Those whose names were conspicuously missing in the UDA list include former nominated MP Wilson Sossion, former Vihiga MP Yusuf Chanzu, former Nyandarua Senator Mwangi Githiomi, former Chepalungu MP Paul Bii, former Bomet East MP Bernard Bett, former Eala MP Simon Mbugua, former Bomet Woman rep Florence Mutai and former Narok Deputy Governor Evelyn Aruasa.

Others whose names are missing and who had applied under former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party, are Ruth Mwaniki, former Kajiado North MP Moses Ole Sakuda and former Samburu Woman Rep Maison Leshoomo

Former Kiambu Town MP Jude Njomo, former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi, former nominated Senator Isaac Ngugi, former Tiaty MP Asman Kamama as well as former Isiolo gubernatorial candidate Hussein Tene and former Matuga Chirau Mwakwere are the others.

In Kanu, apart from Mr Moi, others whose names are missing are former Baringo Woman Rep Gladwell Cheruiyot, its party Secretary-General Nick Salat and former ODM Elgeyo Marakwet branch chairman Micah Kigen.