Uhuru, Raila and Kalonzo relatives top list of Kenya’s nominees to EALA

Members of Kenya’s prominent political families and MPs who lost in the elections dominate the list of 287 individuals shortlisted for nomination to the fifth session of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

The list has former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger sister Christina Pratt, Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kennedy Musyoka.

Mr Musyoka is seeking a second stab at the Arusha-based regional assembly, having been elected in 2017. Mr Odinga’s elder brother, Dr Oburu Oginga, represented Kenya in the just concluded session of Eala before he contested and won the Siaya senatorial race in the August 9 elections.

Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge and his Senate counterpart Jeremiah Nyegenye presented the 287 names to the National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah and Leader of Minority Opiyo Wandayi.

The names were sieved from the 348 Kenyans who applied for the nine slots that Kenya is entitled to, just like the other East Africa Community (EAC) member states Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Shortlist

Of the shortlisted, Kenya Kwanza has 145, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya has 96, independents 16, Kenya National Congress 1, NRA 1, while 28 have not indicated their political affiliation.

The Jubilee side in Azimio has former MPs Naomi Shaban, Jeremiah Kioni, Kanini Kega, Peter Mwathi, Jude Njomo, Maison Leshomo, Ruth Mwaniki, Bonface Gatobu, John Mututho, Fatuma Gedi and former Kajiado Senator Peter Mositet.

Other than Mr Moi, the Kanu wing in Azimio also has Secretary-General Nick Salat, Micah Kigen and Gladwell Cheruiyot. Joseph Naituli is representing Narc-Kenya in Azimio.

The ODM party has Timothy Bosire, Suleiman Shahbal, Abdullahi Diriye, Peter Odoyo, Josiah Kores, Harold Kipchumba, Abubakar Zein Abubakar, Wilfred Koitamet Ole Kina and Richard Ekai.

Those under Kenya Kwanza include former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar Hassan, former Elgeyo-Marakwet Woman Rep Jane Chebaibai, former Laikipia County Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru, Falhad Iman and Anne Too, among others.

Azimio and Kenya Kwanza have until tomorrow to return the names of the preferred nominees from the shortlisted applicants ahead of the nomination on the same day at County Hall.

The election for the nine individuals to represent Kenya in Eala will be by secret ballot on November 17 in Parliament.

The distribution of the nine slots is dependent on the parliamentary strength of the parties in the House.