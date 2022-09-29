Nick Salat eyeing EALA job

Lobbying for Kenya's nine seats in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) is on, with the positions expected to be allocated by virtue of parliamentary strength, and for which MPs have to vote for the nominees.

In the last EALA Parliament, those who were elected on then ruling Jubilee Party ticket were former Kamukunji MP Simon Mbugua, Florence Jematiah, former Mandera North MP Aden Nooru Mohammed, now Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi and former Nyandarua Woman Rep Wanjiku Muhia.

The then National Super Alliance (Nasa) forwarded Mr Kennedy Musyoka, former Balambala MP Abdikadir Aden, former Bondo MP Dr Oburu Oginga and former Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Ibrahim Ali.

Now, with the battle for majority in Parliament still unresolved, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party is already claiming the majority seats in EALA.

One of the Azimio MPs lobbying for an EALA seat is Kanu secretary-general Nick Salat, who served as Bomet MP in the ninth Parliament between 2002 and 2007.

Mr Salat, the Nation understands, is already lobbying Azimio principals Raila Odinga, his running mate Martha Karua, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu boss Gideon Moi.

According to Mr Salat, with Azimio being the Majority Coalition, Mr Odinga’s side will get the lion's share.""