Poll losers seek soft landing at East African Legislative Assembly

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, former Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi and former Tiaty MP Asman Kamama are among the politicians who are angling to represent Kenya at the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

Canvassing for the seats has kicked off in earnest, with aspirants frequenting Parliament Buildings or begging MPs through phone calls to vote for them.

The Nation understands that Mr Jalang’o Midiwo, the brother of former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo, is also in the race.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kennedy Musyoka is also interested.

Mr Midiwo participated in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party primaries but lost to Mr Elisha Odhiambo, who went on to clinch the seat in the August 9 General Election.

A senior ODM MP told the Nation that it is the party leader, Mr Raila Odinga, who has the final word on the party’s nominees to Eala.

The list is dominated by poll losers, who are seeking to keep their political careers alive.

Mr Kioni, who was defending his seat on a Jubilee Party ticket, garnered 7,227 votes against the winner, Mr George Gachagua of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), who got 30,180 votes.

Mr Kamama served in the 11th Parliament as Tiaty MP and chairman of the Administration and National Security committee but lost his seat in the 2017 General Election to current MP William Kamket.

He tried to make a comeback in the August 9 polls but lost again to Mr Kamket, who bagged 17,933 votes. Mr Kamama, vying under the Kenya Union Party, received 13,037 votes.

On Tuesday, Mr Kamama was in Parliament, reaching out to his former colleagues to support his bid to represent the country in the regional assembly.

Though Mr Kioni did not expressly deny that he is in the race for the Eala seats when he spoke to the Nation yesterday, he confirmed that Jubilee would have a slot.

“I can confirm that [Jubilee] will definitely have a slot for Eala but the party will decide who is going to get it once it is officially communicated to us by the Office of the Speaker. We’re still waiting for that communication,” Mr Kioni told the Nation. He explained that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party will share its slots among affiliate parties.

Nominated senator and UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina told the Nation that the party was yet to nominate its representative, which will be considered by the regional assembly.

She pointed out that, due to its numerical strength, UDA is expecting four or five slots.

“We’re yet to nominate our representatives, so, right now, I cannot categorically say who is interested in being considered because interests change. Someone might have expressed interest earlier but has since found something better or has changed their mind,” Ms Maina said.

Kenya’s representatives to the regional assembly are normally seconded by political parties depending on their numerical strengths in the House.

Those nominated by various parties must be approved by the House through voting, which is done by secret ballot.

In 2017, Former Kamukunji MP Simon Mbugua got 286 votes, which was the highest compared to other nominees.

Creating space

Each of the East African Community partner states has nine slots in the East African Legislative Assembly, which is the legislative arm of the regional bloc.

Four out of six of Kenya’s nominees to the last Eala won various parliamentary seats in the August 9 General Election, thereby creating space for the country to nominate new members to the assembly.