William Ruto's yellow presidential flag with wheelbarrow symbol unveiled during inauguration

A yellow presidential standard containing the image of a wheelbarrow was unveiled as the official Standard for President William Ruto after his inauguration as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya yesterday.

Earlier, Nation had received information that the colour of the flag would be green, but later learnt that it changed to avoid creating the impression that President Ruto’s leadership style would bear similarities with that of the late President Daniel Moi; whose colour was also green.

A presidential standard is an official flag of the President, displayed alongside the national flag where the President is and pulled down as soon as he leaves. It is designed and made to the President-elect’s liking by the Kenya Defence Forces.

The flag matches that of his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s dominant colour-yellow and symbol that of a wheelbarrow which according to the party’s website symbolises “Value, dignity and respect of work in pursuit of an equitable society”.

It also has two crossed spears in colours green, white and black as well as a shield bearing the colours of the national flag.

These two spears and shield symbolise unity and readiness to defend the country’s freedom.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta went for a Standard similar to that of his father the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, blue.

He however added a dove symbol-The National Alliance (TNA)’s party symbol as opposed to his father’s yellow cockerel that was the Kenya African National Union (KANU)’s party symbol.

President Moi settled for green with a red cockerel as his successor the late President Mwai Kibaki went for white with two olive branches.