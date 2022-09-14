Ruto settles on yellow presidential flag to be raised wherever he is

President-elect William Ruto has settled on a yellow presidential standard that will be raised wherever he is after his swearing in tomorrow.

A presidential standard is an official flag of the President, displayed alongside the national flag where the President is and pulled down as soon as he leaves. It is designed and made to the President-elect’s liking by the Kenya Defence Force (KDF).

Details of the other symbols that shall be contained in the flag are however yet to be revealed. It however shall contain two crossed spears and a shield bearing the colours of the national flag. These two symbolize unity and readiness to defend the country’s freedom.

“We want a bit of mystery, let’s allow the fifth President come and unveil his standard here. I don’t know whether he’d want it described today,” Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said while giving a brief on Tuesday’s Swearing in and Inauguration plans.

If Dr Ruto retains the thought process involved in designing past presidential standards, his flag shall bear his party’ United Democratic Alliance (UDA)’s symbol- the wheelbarrow which according to the party’s website symbolizes “Value, dignity and respect of work in pursuit of an equitable society”.

President Uhuru Kenyatta went for a Standard similar to that of his father the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, blue. He however added a dove symbol-The National Alliance (TNA)’s party symbol as opposed to his father’s yellow cockerel that was the Kenya African National Union (KANU)’s party symbol.

President Moi settled for green with a red cockerel as his successor the late President Mwai Kibaki went for white with two olive branches.

In the Tuesday’s event, President Kenyatta’s Standard will be lowered as Dr Ruto’s is hoisted after he has been sworn in and handed the instruments of power-the sword and the constitution symbolizing a change of guard and the official ascension of Ruto to power.

Full dress rehearsals for the event are now complete with final touches scheduled to take place today when the Assumption of Office Committee is scheduled to give the final brief of the preparations.

Yesterday, artists and comedians scheduled to entertain at the event did their last minute touch ups to their presentations.

The entertainment is a heavy line-up of local gospel music led by Florence Mureiithi’s Usikiyae Maombi (He who answers Prayers), a special appearance by the popular Tanzania evangelism group-Zabron singers as well as renditions of patriotic and thanksgiving songs by secular artists amongst them Nadia Mukami and Sanaipei Tande.

Invites have been sent to about 2,500 dignitaries including Heads of States 20 of whom had confirmed attendance by Saturday.

United States President Joe Biden has designated his Trade Representative Katherine Tai to lead his delegation at the ceremony. She will be accompanied by Ambassador Meg Whitman, Texas Representative Colin Allred, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs Mary Catherine Phee and the Assistant Administrator for the Bureau of Africa, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Dr Monde Muyangwa.

Gates to the 60,000 capacity stadium will open at 4am for the public ahead of the start of the official programme at 10:30am.

An extra space with a capacity of 20,000 and mounted screens within the stadium has been created to cater for the overflow of the attendees. PS Kibicho confirmed that vetted hawkers will also be allocated space to sell beverages and snacks to the public.

To ease the flow of traffic in and out of the stadium, the PS said plans are in place to manage traffic along Thika road with some dignitaries confirming their wish to carpool to the venue to ease the number of cars seeking access.

“However, those who must use their private vehicles to bring themselves here, we have car stickers in various categories that will guide their parking areas,” he said.

Additionally, about 10,000 police officers shall be deployed to man the venue and the city at large

“As Assumption of Office Committee we are satisfied that preparations in as far as the infrastructure is concerned is well on time and we will be able to deliver this by latest tomorrow 6PM,” said PS Kibicho on Saturday.

“We are satisfied that we shall have a very colourful ceremony on Tuesday. We have given it all it takes to make our country proud by showing the rest of Africa that we capable of delivering very colourful events as we have always done,” he added.