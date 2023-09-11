Why President Ruto is keen on creating leader of opposition's office

President William Ruto has reaffirmed his commitment to the creation of the office of leader of the opposition even as his deputy Rigathi Gachagua demanded that the issue of the 2022 elections audit be dropped from the agenda of the bipartisan talks.

Speaking in Laare, Meru County during a prayer service, President Ruto reiterated that he had no problem with the opposition providing checks and balances on his administration.

“I have no problem with the opposition making noise about anything but we don’t want violence. I am comfortable with a big office of the opposition leader so that when they make noise I will choose what to listen to and rectify my mistakes” he said.

Mr Gachagua said they were initially opposed to the dialogue with the opposition and only agreed after the President insisted.

“But we don’t want any talk about the polls and the agenda on the audit of the 2022 election should be dropped,” said Mr Gachagua. “How is the election going to be audited? There is no constitutional provision. That exercise was carried out by the Supreme Court and a decision was made that William Ruto was validly elected and sworn in.”

The DP said Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga was taking advantage of the olive branch extended to him by President Ruto, citing Mr Odinga’s attendance at the Africa Climate Summit last week.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro also dismissed the dialogue saying it would not achieve anything.

The talks are led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for Kenya Kwanza and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka representing Azimio. The 10-member committee expected to table its recommendations next month.

Talk about unity of Meru leaders also dominated the service, with Mr Gachagua and President Ruto calling on them to work together.

Governor Kawira Mwangaza is currently embroiled in a fight with her deputy Isaac Mutuma, who accuses her of undermining him and denying his office resources.

Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi and MPs John Mutunga (Tigania West), Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri), John Mwirigi (Igembe South) and Rahim Dawood (Imenti North) had earlier asked the President to intervene in the row.

Ms Mwangaza accused those she defeated in last year’s elections of engineering a campaign to discredit her. “There are a few people who have not accepted that I defeated them and they are the ones fighting me,” she said.

Mr Gachagua said he would summon the governor and her deputy when he jets back into the country from his trip to Colombia, saying he would not allow leaders to squabble instead of serving Kenyans.