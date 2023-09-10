Raila Odinga accuses President Ruto's government of meddling in county affairs

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga has accused President William Ruto's government of interfering in county affairs.

Mr Odinga, speaking at Bomachoge Borabu in Kisii County, reiterated that the Constitution of Kenya 2010 created two centres of power, each with full autonomy to perform specific functions.

"Agriculture, health, development of industrial parks and construction of some roads and affordable houses were devolved after the adoption of the current constitution," Mr Odinga said.

He claimed that the subsidised fertiliser programme, which the national government currently distributes to farmers at Sh2,500, was donated by the Russian government and should therefore be given free.

"Let them take the money to the counties so that Kisii County Governor Simba Arati can use it to build markets, houses, roads, buy fertiliser and pay CHVs," Mr Odinga said.

According to the opposition leader, the current government has lured elected opposition leaders to join the government and make them its lapdogs.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who accompanied Mr Odinga, said the nation was on the wrong track because of inept leadership and urged the Gusii people never to relent in their quest for nationhood.

"Standing firm is a very important thing in life. It is only through steadfastness that we can protect our nation that we have inherited from our heroic forefathers," said Mr Musyoka.

The Wiper boss, who is leading the Azimio wing in the bi-partisan talks, said their team would seek to find solutions to issues of electoral injustice and the high cost of living, among others, through dialogue.

He warned that Kenyans hurting due to bad leadership would return to the streets to agitate for change.

Mr Musyoka pointed out that some African countries have experienced coups in recent times because of dictatorial tendencies, which he said the current Kenyan government is exhibiting.

Mr Arati assured his opposition bosses that he will selflessly protect the interests of the Orange Democratic Movement following his recent appointment as the party's national vice chairperson.

"I am greatful to you, Baba (Mr Odinga) because I was appointed as the vice chairman of the party. I have started working and I will ensure that nobody, the government included, stands in our way," Governor Arati said.

Governor Arati said his administration is partnering with the national government to start the construction of a Sh500 million industrial park in Bomachogo Borabu constituency.

The Azimio principals were flanked by Governors Ochillo Ayacko (Migori), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire, MPs Irene Mayaka (nominated), Clive Gisairo (Kitutu Masaba), Peter Masara (Suna West), Anthony Kibagendi (Kitutu Chache South) and Kisii County Assembly Speaker Dr Philip Nyanumba.

They were hosted by Bomachoge Borabu Member of Parliament Obadia Barongo.