Simba Arati, Caleb Amisi land top roles as Raila makes changes in ODM top party organ

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has made changes in Orange Democratic Movement’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

In the changes announced on Friday morning, the party replaced NEC members, who appear to have shifted their allegiance following Mr Odinga’s loss in the last year’s presidential race.

Some of the replaced members lost in the last poll. Their positions in the powerful party organ have been taken up by members holding elective seats.

The party has appointed Kisii Governor Simba Arati as its new deputy national chairperson. Mr Arati replaces former Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ong’era.

Ms Ong’era formally resigned from ODM in November last year alongside former Kisii Governor James Ong’wae.

Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo has been picked as the outifit’s deputy secretary general, replacing her predecessor Florence Mutua, who has since resigned from the Orange party.

Former Kwale Woman Representative Zulekha Hassan has been replaced by Saboti MP Caleb Amisi as the party’s deputy organising secretary, while Kwale Woman Representative Fatuma Masito has taken up the deputy national treasurer, replacing Ms Ogla Karani.

Migori Senator Eddie Oketch is the party’s new secretary for Humanitarian and Disaster Management Affairs, replacing Mr Bob Njagi.

Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda will now be the party’s secretary for Security. She replaces former MP Justus Kizito.