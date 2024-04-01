Why installation of Johana Ng’eno as Kipsgis elder is causing jitters in Rift Valley

Kipsinge is the same place Ruto was installed in a similar manner 19 years ago.
Installation has a bearing on 2032 succession politics in President Ruto’s backyard.
Last week’s installation of Emurrua Dikir MP Johana Ngeno as an elder of the Kipsigis community, the largest Kalenjin sub-tribe, has thrown succession politics in the Rift Valley region into a spin.
In what is believed to be a quest for political blessings amid a sustained pushback by the likes of Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, the coronation is sure to rattle the region’s political bigwigs.
The traditional ceremony in Bomet’s Kipsinge village is set to thrust Mr Ngeno into the forefront of the region’s politics.
Kipsinge is the same place President William Ruto was installed in a similar function and manner 19 years ago while he was part of the ODM Pentagon group.
“The recent heckling in a presidential function was uncalled for, disrespectful and should never recur. As leaders and a people, we should exercise restraint when we do not agree on positions taken by others,” said the MP. “While we have our own competitions as politicians ... we are all united behind President Ruto in development and those claiming we are dividing people have failed to read the signs of time.”
Political tensions have been simmering in the region, with Mr Murkomen and Mr Cheruiyot on one side and Mr Ngeno and Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok on the other.
Mr Murkomen and Mr Cheruiyot have dismissed the kingpin debate as a distraction from developmental issues.
“It is unfortunate that instead of holding meetings to chart the way forward on development, they are seeking to be appointed as kingpins, which does not make sense at all. Why are some people hungry for power? Political bickering should be avoided by leaders from Rift Valley and the country, and instead rally behind President Ruto for development to the benefit of the people,” said Mr Murkomen recently in Bomet town.