Which way Coast? Region has no roadmap ahead of 2022 polls

Amason Kingi, Hassan Joho

Governors Amason Kingi (left) and Hassan Joho at a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

Coast region seems isolated with no clear roadmap ahead of next year’s polls as political realignments happen across the country with different regions seeking to have a say in the formation of the next government.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.