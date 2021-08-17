Coast parties break ranks with Kilifi Governor Kingi

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi’s political career faces an uncertain future after leaders of the five main Coast political parties broke ranks with the regional heavyweight.

This comes barely a few days after he was ousted as Kilifi ODM chairman and replaced by Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire due to “poor leadership” and friction with Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho.

Dethroned by ODM and shunned by local leaders, the outgoing governor appears to be a man under siege and is under pressure to reassure his supporters that he still pulls the political strings.

The Coast parties signed a political agreement in Voi last month to form an alliance and forge a united front ahead of the 2022 General Election, but they have now distanced themselves from Mr Kingi.

Having suffered under successful governments since independence, the aim was to use their collective resources to form a powerful coalition that would give them a strong voice in national affairs.

Mistrust, scepticism

Driven by mistrust and scepticism, the talks got off to a rocky start as the governor was quickly side-lined over his “real intentions” in the regional alliance.

The party leaders accused Mr Kingi of lording it over others, saying talks with the governor collapsed “a long time ago” and would only allow him back to the fold if he danced to their tune.

They are Shirikisho Party of Kenya, Kadu-Asili, Republican Congress Party of Kenya, Umoja Summit Party of Kenya and Communist Party of Kenya. They were to form a movement dubbed the Coast Integrated Development Initiative (CIDI).

Kadu-Asili secretary-general Gerald Thoya said they are yet to come up with a name for the party and its colours.

Trap

“We are not working with Kingi since he came in asking us to fold our parties to form new one but we felt there was a trap. We continued with our agenda and we shall soon unveil our party,” said Mr Thoya.

“We have asked him (Kingi) to come on the table to talk to us when he forms a political party, not as an individual.”

Mr Thoya said the talks would continue in secret because the first name that had been proposed somehow ended up at the registrar of political parties without their knowledge.

“We have information someone that someone registered Pamoja Alliance, a name we had reserved. We have no problem. We welcome them to come and join us once we have formed our new party. We cannot share more details on our future plans,” he said.

Sources in the five parties suspect Mr Kingi might have used proxies to register Pamoja Alliance.

Follow our rules

Shirikisho leader Adam Mbeto added: “While Kingi is welcome, he should know we have our own rules, which he must follow. He cannot come in as an individual since he does not have the party, and ODM is not with us.”

Mr Mbeto expressed optimism the new coalition will empower Coast people and lift them to the table for a piece of the national cake in the next government. Mr Kingi could not be reached for a comment.

The governor has worked with ODM leader Raila Odinga for close to two decades and his contribution to the party cannot be wished away as the country enters the campaign season.

Conspicuously absent

Interestingly, Mr Kingi was conspicuously absent during Mr Odinga’s recent tour of Kilifi County.

In the 2017 polls, he bagged all the seven Kilifi parliamentary seats, won the senator’s seat and claimed the woman rep for ODM. He was also instrumental in clinching 27 out of the 35 seats in the county assembly for the Orange party.

Though Mr Kingi’s deputy, Mr Gideon Saburi, and Mr Mwambire have assured party members they will steer the ship and deliver in the 2022 polls, the governor will have a huge influence.