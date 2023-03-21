We will not condone impunity, Ruto tells Raila

President William Ruto yesterday said his government would not condone impunity even as his deputy Rigathi Gachagua claimed the protests cost the economy Sh2 billion in Nairobi City County alone.

The President said Kenya will be governed by the rule of law adding those that are aggrieved should address their concerns within the confines of the constitution. The constitution allows for demonstrations.

“I will ensure as President that the country is governed by the rule of law and nothing extra-legal will be part of what we do as a nation. Allowing ourselves to operate outside the law is cordoning impunity and there is no end to it because if we go that slippery route, it could end anywhere,” he said in reference to the mass action. The Head of State spoke at State House, Nairobi, during the swearing in of Solicitor General Shadrack Mose.

Mr Gachagua, who spoke at Grain Bulk Handlers in Mombasa while receiving food donations from the World Food Program, said the protests were bad for the economy and Kenyans need to go back to work.

He said the economy had begun showing signs of recovery and was getting a lot of affirmation from international financial players and other partners.

“The events that are being organised by the opposition are not good for business and the economy, we ask the organisers to consider calling off the mayhem and chaos so that those who didn’t open their businesses and shops can go back to work this afternoon,” said the DP.

The DP assured Kenyans that President Ruto has given clear and firm instructions to the Inspector-General of Police to protect lives and properties.

“Police will take charge of the city centre for the remainder of the day, tomorrow, the day after and weeks and months to come. We have a responsible government in office who have a constitutional duty to protect life and property. We have a country to run,” said Mr Gachagua.

The DP said the opposition leaders cannot ask the children of poor people to get involved in violence when their children are safe in the East Africa Legislative Assembly (Eala)in Arusha, reference to both Mr Odinga’s and Mr Kalonzo Musyoka’s children, who are Eala MPs.

“It is not fair, it is not right. If they are so persuaded that people need to go into the streets to cause chaos and mayhem they should ask their children to be in the forefront so that if there are issues their children can bear the consequences,” he said.

Mr Gachagua said he was disappointment that several business people in the city centre did not open their shops and businesses due to fear of looting and destruction of property. He also expressed satisfaction that most Kenyans trusted the state to protect their lives and property and went to work, ignoring the declaration of a holiday by Mr Odinga.