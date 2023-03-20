DP Gachagua appeals to Raila to call off 'Maandamano' demos

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Azimio leader Raila Odinga to call off protests, saying that the mayhem is bad for the economy and that Kenyans need to go back to work.

Mr. Gachagua said the protests were not good for business and economy.

"I am urging the Azimio leadership to call off the mayhem and chaos so that Kenyans can go back to work," the deputy president said in Mombasa where he oversaw the flagship food donation from Ukraine.

He added that President William Ruto's administration will do whatever it takes to protect lives and property, adding that so far, no lives have been lost in the Monday protest.

"In the meantime, Kenyans should ignore being incited into violence and destruction of properties. As it is, a number of businesspeople did not open shops due to fear of looters threatening businesses. So far, the country has lost billion today from these protests across the country," he said.