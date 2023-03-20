Shadrack Mose sworn-in as new solicitor-general
President William Ruto on Monday presided over the swearing-in of Shadrack Mose as the new Solicitor-General, at State House, Nairobi.
The swearing-in took place as Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga, of the opposition, led his supporters in mega countrywide protests against the government of President Ruto.
Mr Mose, the former Kitutu Masaba MP, was officially appointed in a Gazette Notice dated March 15, to replace Ken Ogeto, who was appointed during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s era.
Mr Ogeto assumed the post from Njee Muturi who was then moved to the post of State House Deputy Chief of Staff in changes during the Jubilee administration.
The law provides that the solicitor-general serves for a period of five years with the window for renewal for another term. Mr Ogeto's term was ending this month. Mr
Mr Mose emerged top among three people whose names were submitted for consideration for appointment to the position.