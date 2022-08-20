We will give Uhuru a big job, promises Wetang'ula

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula has said that President-elect William Ruto will ensure that outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta gets an international job when he hands over power.

Addressing mourners yesterday at Musikoma ward in Kanduyi constituency, the principal of Kenya Kwanza asked President Kenyatta to break his silence and acknowledge Dr William Ruto's victory.

"We will give you international assignments to go outside the country and other obligations including overseeing elections in foreign countries as other retired presidents do," he said.

The senator-elect, who was accompanied by other Ford Kenya party leaders, was attending the burial of Filakona Khisa Sino, the mother of Mr Wetang'ula's aide Wafula Wakoli.

The Bungoma senator-elect said that as Kenya Kwanza, they had agreed that they will not in any way disturb President Kenyatta in his retirement even after he didn't support DP Ruto.

"Under the law, you have to hand over the reins of power to the president-elect Dr Ruto on 30th of this month and become a civilian with the title of a retired president.”

"We as Kenya Kwanza assure you that we shall give you respect as a retired president the way the late president Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi were accorded," he said.

He said that the Kenya Kwanza government shall keep the president busy by giving him assignments.

Transition period

The senator said that they will ensure they better the lives of every Kenyan.

"We want to laud you for listening to the American delegation that paid you a visit yesterday and assuring them that the transition period shall be peaceful," he said.

The senator said that many Kenyans who have resumed duties after the polls want the president to break his silence and publicly acknowledge DP Ruto's victory for the sake of peace.

He said that DP Ruto's victory was the choice of the people of Kenya.

"Ruto was contesting against the state machinery and deep state but through the will of God, he won the polls on the voting day by 3 pm," he said.

"We also want to salute our son from Bungoma Mr Wafula Chebukati for bringing sanity to the elections by being bold and conducting a credible election," he said.

Mr Wetang’ula said that Mr Chebukati delivered the most honest elections in the history of the country.

The senator-elect said that they won because Kenyans saw Kenya Kwanza was fit to lead.

"The pledges we made we shall execute them fully, like the NHIF cards shall be given to all and people shall only pay Sh300 from Sh500," he said.

He noted that they shall also ensure that the “hustler funds” for women and youths are given out immediately to better lives.

"We now want to hit the ground running and ensure Kenya is changed," he said.

"We also want to bring a new milling machine at Nzoia Sugar Factory and Mumias so that they become the bedroom of our region’s economy," he said.

Mr Wetang’ula advised Mr Raila Odinga, the Azimio presidential candidate, that this was the fifth time he had lost the elections and thus should retire from active politics.

"We want you to accept, shake hands with us for the sake of peace since we shall protect and respect you as an experienced politician," he said.