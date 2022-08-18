Power transition will be smooth, Uhuru assures

Uhuru Kenyatta

The interfaith group, including Archbishop Martin Kivuva of Mombasa  Catholic Archdiocese, Archbishop Antony Muheria of Nyeri, Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit and the Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) Hassan Ole Naado, commended President Kenyatta for his leadership which has ensured peace, stability and cohesion amongst the Kenyan communities.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  PSCU  &  Nation Reporter

President Uhuru Kenyatta today met and held talks with religious leaders at State House, Nairobi who paid him a courtesy call.

Inclusivity for all Kenyans

The religious leaders expressed gratitude to the Head of State for working towards a united Kenya by creating a path of inclusivity for all Kenyans.

Other members of the clergy who attended the meeting included Sheikh Yusuf Nasur Maki, Nairobi Catholic Archdiocese, archbishop Philip Anyolo, Bishop Emeritus David Oginde, Bishop Emeritus Silas Yego, Bishop Robert Langat, Canon Chris Kinyanjui and Father Ferdinard Lugonzo.

The President thanked the religious leaders for their support and assured them that the process of transition will be smooth.

Incumbent Deputy President William Ruto has been declared the president elect by the IEBC after a hotly contested presidential election.

But Azimio la Umoja One Kenya candidate has promised to challenge the outcome in court.

