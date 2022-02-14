Wamalwa rattles ODM in Western Kenya with his DAP-Kenya

A political showdown is looming in the Azimio la Umoja movement as affiliated parties slug it out in regions perceived as friendly to the formation rooting for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The fast-growing Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-Kenya) is already punching above its weight by raiding Orange Democratic Movement strongholds in Western Kenya.

Although DAP-Kenya supports Mr Odinga, the latest move by its leaders to open offices in ODM bases has created tension in the coalition. The region voted overwhelmingly for Mr Odinga in 2007, 2013 and 2017.

Last Friday, DAP-K took the battle to ODM’s doorstep in Butere and opened an office in the backyard of deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya.

DAP-K has branded itself as the alternative party to ODM, Amani National Congress and Ford-Kenya, the leading outfits in the region.

Netted big names

The party led by Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has netted former Ford-Kenya and ANC leaders, including Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and Kimilili’s Eseli Simiyu, who is the secretary-general.

Former Rift Valley regional coordinator George Natembeya, former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende, MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), Mr Oku Kaunya (Teso South), Peter Nabulindo (Matungu) and Tindi Mwale (Butere) have also joined it.

Despite the sibling rivalry, sources say ODM might not field candidates in Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties. Interestingly, DAP-Kenya has been touted as Mr Odinga’s project to tame Ford-Kenya and ANC in the region, but it’s turning out to be a formidable rival to ODM.

DAP-Kenya recently put up a notice inviting all eligible candidates interested in vying on its ticket to submit their particulars. The only position they will not be fielding a candidate in is the presidency.

Dr Simiyu denied claims that the outfit will only concentrate on Trans Nzoia and Bungoma.

“Last Friday, DAP-Kenya was in Kakamega and it will be in Busia this coming Friday,” he said.

No formal agreement

He added that parties under Azimio have no formal agreement on how to handle elections or field candidates.

“We have not crafted any agreement as to where to field or not field candidates,” he said.

Mr Savula told supporters in Butere, Matungu and Malava that he chose DAP-Kenya because “it is a homegrown party”.

“In Baba’s Azimio, there are many houses, but I chose DAP-Kenya because that is the Luhya’s bedroom,” he said. The Lugari MP, who defected from ANC, will be in the Kakamega gubernatorial race.

The four counties of Western Kenya have over 2.7 million registered voters, with Kakamega leading with 841, 139 votes. It remains crucial for all the presidential hopefuls and any sibling rivalry may play into the hands of Azimio rivals.

Mr Odinga’s campaign team has already mapped out Kenya into three zones, based on perceived support and hostility to his presidential bid, a plan that will inform his campaigns.

The zoning will also help identify popular parties under the Azimio la Umoja banner. Mr Salim Odeny, political commentator, said ODM has every reason to be worried about DAP-Kenya.

Popularity

“The more the new party gains popularity, the more the Luhya community will start identifying with it,” he said.

“Those contesting for seats will have to be in either Azimio la Umoja or Kenya Kwanza Alliance (led by Deputy President William Ruto). In Western, discontented politicians in Azimio will feel safe in DAP-Kenya,” he added.

He added that the fact that DAP-K is a “home-grown party” while ODM is considered a “foreign” outfit, politicians will feel safe in the former.

Mr Oparanya has been Mr Odinga’s point man in Western Kenya. However, some analysts feel he has not been doing enough to stop the growing popularity of DAP-Kenya in a region that has had good relations with ODM.

“While ODM propagates the Azimio ideology of bringing people together, they should not lose sight of their own party. They should work towards strengthening their structures on the ground so that it does not lose touch with the people,” said Mr Odeny.