Breaking News: Government workers eying political seats to resign by tomorrow

Jitters in ODM ahead of party primaries in the western region

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (left) who is expected to coordinate campaigns and key party activities in western region.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Benson Amadala  &  Derick Luvega

ODM has put in place measures to avoid the mess experienced in the 2017 party primaries in Western Kenya, which cost the party several parliamentary and civic seats.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.