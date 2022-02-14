ODM rattled in Western by new Wamalwa party

DAP-K Rally

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa (holding microphone)  and other DAP-K members and officials  during a campaign rally in Butere,  Kakamega County, on Friday.

Photo credit: File | Nation

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A political showdown is looming in the Azimio la Umoja movement as affiliate parties slug it out in regions perceived as friendly to the formation rooting for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.