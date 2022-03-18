Waluke, Turkana MPs dump DP Ruto for Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has suffered another blow after one of his key point-men ditched his camp to rejoin President Uhuru Kenyatta's wing.

The Sirisia MP John Waluke who has been an ardent supporter of the DP in Western on Friday went back to the ruling Jubilee Party. He joins three legislators from Turkana who joined the ruling party on Friday morning.

Mr Waluke was received by the party's Secretary-General and Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni at Jubilee headquarters.

While confirming to the Nation, Mr Kioni said the lawmaker also paid nomination fees to defend his seat on Jubilee.

"Yes, Honourable Waluke is back to the party and he has also paid nomination fees. He is one of the MPs who we have received," said Mr Kioni.

Mr Waluke has been working his colleagues Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Mwambu Mabongah (Bumula) to drum up support for DP Ruto in Bungoma County.

Recently, Mr Waluke who was serving as chairperson of Jubilee in Bungoma before he joined Tanga Tanga, he had said there is no way their political careers would be strangled through zoning for the sake of Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula who has since joined hands with Dr Ruto under Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In Turkana, James Lomenen (Turkana South), Ali Lokiru (Turkana East) and Turkana Woman Representative Joyce Emanikor have all joined Jubilee despite associating and drumming up support for DP Ruto.