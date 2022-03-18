Uhuru to Ruto: Keep off the boda boda issue

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told off leaders using the current national conversation on the boda boda sector to gain political influence. Boda boda industry players have recently come under scrutiny following the sexual assault of a Zimbabwean envoy along Forest Road.

While addressing a crowd in Kariobangi after he launched the Mama Margaret Kenyatta Children Hospital, Mr Kenyatta has assured boda boda operators that he will hold a meeting with them to forge a way forward.

"I know that you have seen what some of the politicians are saying about boda boda. Ignore them. I promise that we will hold a meeting soon with some of you so that we can create a framework to respect women and still do work," Mr Kenyatta said.

The head of State also drummed up support for the Azimio la Umoja movement, arguing that the unity of the country is very important. He attributed his development of hospitals to his 'Handshake' with ODM leader Raila Odinga, while calling on the youth to maintain peace during and after the August elections.

Mr Kenyatta's comments come days after Deputy President William Ruto accused the government of ill-motives when it confiscated motorbikes belonging to boda boda operators.

On Wednesday, Dr Ruto faulted the government for the crackdown on boda boda operators and imposing on them huge fines "that they cannot raise".

Go for your bikes from police stations, DP Ruto tells riders

The DP accused the government of harassing boda boda operators in the country and urged riders to collect their motorbikes from police stations.