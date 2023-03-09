Wainaina takes over from Nick Salat as Kanu secretary general

Independence party Kanu has effected changes to its leadership, replacing former Secretary General Nick Salat with National Executive Director Mr George Wainaina.

This follows Mr Salat’s defection to the ruling party - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after his suspension from the party over allegations of misconduct.

On Thursday, Kanu National Executive Council (NEC) sanctioned Mr Salat’s replacement and nominated Mr Job Waka as the new National Executive Director replacing Mr Wainaina.

Kanu National chairman Gideon Moi in a statement following the NEC meeting said the party has also nominated Mr Ibrahim Sheikh as the party’s 1st National Vice-Chairman and Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda as the 2nd National Vice-Chairperson.

“For the position of the Kanu Women Congress National Chairperson, I hereby nominate Hon. Gladwel Tungo and for the position of the Secretary for Health, I hereby nominate Mr Mohammed Bashir Dahir,” Mr Moi announced.

He said the nominations are on an interim basis pending party elections.

“The individuals I am nominating today are best fit to fill the aforementioned positions and steer the party to the next level.”

“My convictions are based on the fact that they bring a reservoir of political experience with extensive knowledge and expertise in the running and management of political affairs and institutions,” added the National chairman.

Mr Moi also announced the commencement of a 90-day nationwide Kanu membership recruitment exercise beginning March 15, 2023 to be spearheaded by the current officials in the respective branches.