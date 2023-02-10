Kanu expels Nick Salat as SG over gross misconduct

Independence party Kanu has formally expelled its Secretary General Nick Salat over gross misconduct.

The outfit’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Mombasa on Friday unanimously adopted a report by the National Disciplinary Committee that recommended Mr Salat’s immediate expulsion.

But Mr Salat laughed off the decision saying he had already left the party to join President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“Why go all the way to Mombasa to expel someone who has already left the party. It was a waste of time and resources,” Mr Salat told Nation.Africa.

Mr Salat who had declined to appear before the committee described its deliberations and report as a mockery of national justice. He had declined to appear after the team allegedly refused to give evidence on accusations that were levelled against him.

In a statement, Kanu said it has mandated its national chairman Gideon Moi to propose a name to take over the now vacant position.

“The meeting, chaired by the National Chairman Gideon Moi, resolved that the report of the National Disciplinary Committee recommending the immediate expulsion of Nick Salat from the position of the Secretary-General of the party on account of gross misconduct and violation of the party constitution is unanimously adopted,” states the statement.

“Consequently, the NEC mandated Moi to propose for deliberations and adoption, suitable individuals to fill the vacant national positions, including that of the Secretary-General, on an interim basis.”

NEC further instructed the party’s National Elections Board to immediately embark on preparations for holding nationwide grassroots elections in a strategy to revamp the outfit. The party that ruled the country for decades has continuously lost its influence since it exited power in 2002.