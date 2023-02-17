Expelled Nick Salat resigns from Kanu, says dismissal unlawful

Politician Nick Salat, the expelled secretary-general of independence party Kanu, has resigned from the outfit.

Mr Salat’s resignation, effective Thursday, comes barely a week after he was kicked out of the top Kanu office through a unanimous decision by the party's National Executive Council (NEC).

He has formally written to the party and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), saying his resignation is effective February 17.

“It is in my position that my purported dismissal from the position of secretary-general as communicated through the press was unlawful and against the rules of natural justice. However, and pursuant to section 14 of the Political Parties Act, I hereby with heavy heart but with a clear conscience, tender my resignation from the Kanu party effective the date specified hereunder,” he said in his letter.

He added: “Take notice, therefore, that I, Nicholas Salat, have resigned from the Kanu party and therefore disassociate myself with the party except in situations where the law permits after this notice.”

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi late last year suspended Mr Salat over alleged gross misconduct.

The party later formed a National Disciplinary Committee to investigate the vocal politician, but Mr Salat failed to appear before the team that then recommended his immediate expulsion.

The party’s NEC last Friday unanimously adopted the report of the committee.

Mr Moi and Mr Salat had been the best of friends, having shared the bond of a rite of passage as they were initiated to manhood at the same time, under the same roof.

They were both elected to Parliament for the first time in 2002, and became budding ambassadors of the independence party, which had just been kicked out of power after a four-decade reign.

But the bitter falling-out between the two has broken all these bonds, and has successfully ended their long-term political relationship.