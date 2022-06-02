Waiguru: EACC is being used by 'Harambee House masters' to harass UDA leaders

Kirinyaga County governor, Anne Waiguru has accused the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC) for targeting her, claiming that the attack is based on her joining the Ruto Camp.

This comes after the EACC explained that it wants the governor to be barred from contesting in the August elections over issues of integrity.

In a tweet posted Thursday morning, Ms Waiguru said the EACC is being used by higher powers to try to manage electoral issues, in what she referred to as a state capture.

“Were it not for constitutional safeguards that separate investigations, prosecution and adjudication, EACC on behalf of their Harambee House masters would have hanged some of us for moving to UDA on the basis of rumor, frivolous allegations and cooked stories without the need of a trial” she said in her tweet.

She went on to say: “Fortunately, culpability under our law is determined on the basis of evidence and not by them. Trying to manage electoral issues through institutional state capture won’t cut. Not in this Kenya!”

The commission, says Ms Waiguru abused her office by irregular receipt of travel imprests amounting to Sh10,634,614 for nonexistent or non-official trips.

The commission has also asked the independent Electoral and Boundaries commission to bar two presidential aspirants, one running mate and other 240 other aspirants. Presidential aspirants include Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, who has been accused of obstructing EACC agents and obstructing evidence.

The presidential hopeful pitched tent for two consecutive days outside IEBC offices, a shis supporters screamed, No wa Iria, no elections.”

Justus Onyango Juma, who hoped to be Kenya’s fifth president, will have to trash his ambitions, when EACC flagged him for using another person’s national identity card.

Other gubernatorial aspirants include former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero who is in the race for Homabay gubernatorial seat, and his successor Mike Sonko, who is running for Mombasa county gubernatorial seat.

The EACC, in a tweet, explained that they had submitted 241 names with outstanding integrity issues to the IEBC, following an integrity verification exercise of 21,863 aspirants. The 241, said EACC, had fallen short of the moral and ethical standards for election to public office.

The commission noted that the list included convicted persons, those who have been investigated, found culpable, and their files forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution. Others are those who have already been charged in court, and on whom action has been taken in accordance with the law.