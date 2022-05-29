DP Ruto to Raila: Clinging on Martha Karua won't give you Mt Kenya votes

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday stormed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition running mate Martha Karua's Kirinyaga backyard, where he dismissed the possibility of the former Justice Minister converting the region to vote for the team’s flag bearer Raila Odinga.

In a move seen to counter her influence in Kirinyaga County, Dr Ruto hit out at Ms Karua and Mr Odinga accusing them of being ignorant of the challenges facing Kenyans.

Dr Ruto declared he was prepared to take over the government and transform the lives of majority desperate Kenyans.

"Even if Odinga clings to Karua, he will not get votes from the area. Raila should be prepared to hang his boots and go to his Bondo home and rest," said Dr Ruto.

Accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi as well as MPS allied to the Kenya Kwanza team, Dr Ruto particularly took issue with Odinga for promising to tackle ignorance should he take over power.

"Kenyans are no longer illiterate. We have four million young people who are highly educated and it is clear Mr Odinga and his ilk don't understand the problems affecting Kenyans," he said.

He accused Mr Odinga of gambling with the lives of Kenyans and told the residents to reject him in the August 9 polls.

Addressing road side rallies at Kerugoya, Ngurubani and other towns in the region, Dr Ruto told Mr Odinga that Kenyans required jobs and vibrant economy but not education.

"Raila is dwelling on challenges of 1963 because he doesn't understand what Kenyans need. Millions of Kenyans have gone to school and what they lack are jobs. Kenyans are no longer ignorant," he said.

He promised that his government will create employment and resuscitate the economy through his bottom up economic model for the benefit of all Kenyans.

Recently Ms Karua made a heroic entry into her home ground after being appointed Raila Odinga's running mate and lashed out at Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

She claimed that the Alliance comprised dishonest leaders and told the residents to reject them.

The move shook Dr Ruto's political camp which believed that the area was a Kenya Kwanza's zone.

MPs allied to Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu),Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Cecily Mbarire (Nominated), Geoffrey King'ang'i (Mbeere South), Kimani Ichun'wa ( Kikuyu), Muriuki Njagagua (Mbeere South) and the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi as well as Tharaka Nthi Senator Kithure Kindiki echoed Dr Ruto's sentiments.

Others in attendance were governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and Alfred Mutua of Machakos.

Dr Ruto criticised the government for failing to pay 500,000 elderly people registered under Inua Jamii programme their dues for several months.

He lamented that it was sad that the government doesn't care about the very old Kenyans who were wallowing in abject poverty.

Dr Ruto said his government will give priority to elderly people when it comes to payment once he wins the polls.

He accused the Azimio leaders of playing politics of deceit adding that they have no business to lead.

"They have cheated Governors Mutua and Kingi as well as Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. These are people who can't not be entrusted with the country's leadership and Kenyans should gang up and send them home in August," he said in reference to Odinga.

Earlier Dr Ruto toured the neighbouring Embu County and promised to ensure that thousands of residents living in the controversial 54,000 acre Mwea trustland get title deeds.

Speaking at Karaba market after attending a Sunday service at St John's Karaba Anglican Church, Dr Ruto noted that for decades the residents in Mbeere South had been living as squatters in their own land.

"The Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will address the land issue in Embu once and for all," he said.

Dr Ruto endorsed Ms Mbarire as his preferred candidate for Embu gubernatorial seat and asked her to unite the leaders for the sake of peace and development.

Further he pledged to have Mbeere residents provided with Irrigation water to enhance food production.

"Residents from this dry area suffer when rains fail and need water to grow food crops. We shall use some water from the Sh20billion Thiba dam to assist Mbeere residents," he said.

Dr Ruto praised churches for the role they play in the society, promising that his government will empower them to fight moral decadence.

"Drug abuse among the youths is rampant and my government will provide funds to churches to enable them fight the vice. We shall also build church projects such as schools for the welfare of the society," he said.

Mr Gachagua said Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will look into the problems facing coffee, tea, rice and horticulture farmers in Mount Kenya region.

He claimed the current government has totally failed to assist the farmers who contribute enormously to the growth of the economy.