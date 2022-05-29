Wetangula: Why I am defending Senate seat despite Kenya Kwanza deal

The electoral commission has cleared Bungoma Senator and Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetang’ula to defend his seat on a Ford Kenya party ticket in the August 9 polls.

The Bungoma Senator said the move now clears him to focus on national campaigns for Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto.

“We have cleared this step and I will now move to focus on the national campaigns for our Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto,” he said, revealing that Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and other Ford Kenya officials will now take charge of the Kenya Kwanza campaigns in Bungoma.

Mr Wetang’ula, while exuding confidence he would retain the Bungoma senator seat, defended his decision to seek the seat again saying it was not about his personal interests.

“Many people, especially the Azimio team, have been asking why I want to defend my seat yet we have shared the government nationally in Kenya Kwanza. I want to say and repeat here again that am not looking for personal gain nor personal aggrandizement,” he said.

“The 30 percent we have shared as the Mulembe Nation in Kenya Kwanza government is intact. We shall have 22 ministers in Kenya Kwanza where Ford Kenya shall have three cabinet secretaries and ANC another 3 cabinet secretaries, including permanent secretaries, ambassadors and many other senior government positions,” Mr Wetang’ula said.

He added that Western region residents should not to be worried since the election will be free fair and credible, as far as Kenya Kwanza is concerned.

Bungoma senator and Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetang'ula. He was cleared by IEBC to defend his seat for a second time. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

The Bungoma senator said Kenya Kwanza has traversed the entire country and the reception has been good. He said they have made good inroads in Western and received good support.

“Yesterday you all saw the Azimio team walking in Bungoma stressed with no one to listen to them. They should know that Bungoma is fully under Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

The senator claimed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Mr Raila Odinga was lying to Defence cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa that he would retain his position, saying it won’t happen since Kenya Kwanza will carry the day.

The Bungoma Senator was accompanied by Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga and a host of Ford Kenya party MCAs and aspirants from the county.