UK envoy Jane Marriott distances self from Kenya's General Election

The United Kingdom High Commissioner to Kenya-Jane Marriott has distanced herself from claims that she and her country interfered in the recently concluded General Election.

In a tweet, Ms Marriott said the UK does not support nor have a view on any candidates or parties in elections.

This comes following a picture shared in social media of Ms Mariott shaking hands with IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The picture was accompanied by claims that Ms Marriott worked with Mr Chebukati, and that they interfered with presidential results.

Others said that she forced Mr Chebukati to announce the results, that she supports President elect Dr William Ruto, while others spread rumors that she had been recalled because of the same.

“There has been a lot of misinformation circulating in the last few days about the UK and myself with regards to Kenya’s elections. For the avoidance of doubt, I want to categorically reiterate that the UK does not support or have a view on any candidates or parties in elections,” she said.

Political spectrum

“Who Kenyans elect is a matter for the people of Kenya. We met people from across the political spectrum to explain the UK’s programmers and partnerships with Kenya, including independent institutions,” she added.

In a joint statement together released 5 days ago, she commended Kenyans for peace and calm witnessed ion the day of elections, saying that the country has set an example to the region and continent as a whole.

She also encouraged disgruntled political parties and leaders to solve their disputes as provided for by the constitution.