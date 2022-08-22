Supreme Court admits Raila Odinga's petition challenging William Ruto's win

Raila Odinga's presidential petition against William Ruto's election has finally been admitted at the Supreme Court.

Mr Odinga and his co-petitioner Martha Karua are seeking 23 reliefs including an order for inspection of IEBC servers and scrutiny of the rejected and spoilt votes.

They also want an order for scrutiny and forensic audit of the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (Kiems) kits, IEBC website and portal and the returns of presidential election including Forms 34A, 34B and 34C.

In addition, an order for invalidation of Ruto's election and the IEBC be compelled to organize a fresh presidential election in strict conformity with the Constitution and Elections' Act. The fresh election should not be presided by Mr Chebukati, they say.

The pair is also seeking an order to summon Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to produce statements, photographs, reports, equipment, laptops, phones and other gadgets and any other material connected/related to the conduct of the elections and found in possession of the Venezuela nationals arrested at JKIA.