In Photos: Azimio supporters' in solidarity demo ahead of Raila court petition

With all eyes trained on the Supreme Court Monday morning as Presidential candidate Raila Odinga goes to challenge President-elect Wiliam Ruto's victory, Azimio la Umoja supporters showed up at Milimani to show support for their leader.

Despite heavy police presence in Upper Hill, they stood out with their colourful attire and posters.

Azimio supporters outside the Milimani Law Courts on August 22, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Supreme Court judges have until September 5 to determine whether or not the president-elect won validly. Mr Odinga has described Dr Ruto’s win a nullity which he said should be overturned.

Mr Odinga, his running mate Martha Karua, and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday remained bullish, asserting that their quest at the apex court would show the world how their victory “was stolen”.

For Chief Justice Koome and Justice William Ouko, this will be their first presidential election petition to preside over, after they were promoted from the Court of Appeal. For Justices Dr Smokin Wanjala and Njoki Ndung’u, this will be their fourth petition, having joined the Supreme Court when it was first started in 2011.

For Justice Mohamed Ibrahim, who joined the apex court with the duo in 2011, this will be his second presidential election petition to preside over after he opted out of the 2017 cases over health issues.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Justice Isaac Lenaola will also be hearing such a petition for a third time having sat and decided on the 2017 matters.

Power to quash election

The Supreme Court, like it did in 2017, has the power to quash the election of a president, and order fresh elections within 60 days.

And so, the biggest legal battle of the year begins today with both camps having lined up the country’s top legal minds and litigators for the do-or-die battle pitting Mr Odinga on one side against Dr Ruto and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and its chair Wafula Chebukati on the other.

