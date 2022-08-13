Uhuru to meet Azimio winners in concluded polls

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today Saturday meet newly elected Azimio La Umoja One Kenya team setting tongue wagging on the purpose of such an event.

The meeting is coming at a time when the country is anxious about who will be declared the winner of the presidential election.

Kenyans have been waiting for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to make the declaration of the results but the electoral body has urged Kenyans to be patient as verification of Form 34B from all the 291 Constituencies including diaspora continues.

According to Azimio boss Raila Odinga's presidential campaign press secretary Dennis Onsarigo, the meeting will be kicking off around 10am but the agenda isn't included in the media alert sent.

The leaders who will be attending what has been described as 'all Azimio elected leaders inaugural conference' at Azimio Election Day Media Centre, KICC are required to dress in the Azimio colours which is blue.

The KICC has since Tuesday been the scene of heightened activities as officials allied to the coalition put final touches to prepare for the announcement of presidential results.

A red carpet had by Thursday afternoon been rolled out at the entrance of the Tsavo ballroom, which is expected to act as a VIP holding area and the media centre for the coalition.

Inside the VIP holding room, an elaborate set-up of elegant seats and tables had also been made. Elected leaders, party officials and other dignitaries allied to the coalition are expected to sit at the centre.

Security around that area had also been beefed up, with access to the Tsavo Ballroom restricted to party officials, accredited journalists and those with access cards issued by the Azimio team.

Strategy meetings

And it is at the KICC that the coalition has also been holding strategy meetings involving bureaucrats, technocrats and communication specialists in preparations for the announcement of the presidential results.

At the media centre, cameras, giant displays and television screens, a podium and seats have also been set up. It is from the media centre that leaders of the coalition will address the country – giving periodical updates as the vote counting continues.