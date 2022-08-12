Drama as Azimio agents clash with UDA's Gladys Shollei at Bomas

There was tension at the Bomas of Kenya auditorium Friday evening as legislators allied to Azimio accused Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei, an agent of UDA, of sneaking in documents.

They put her on the spot over accusations of clandestinely photocopying amended forms 34B before sneaking them to the verification table clerks for announcement by the IEBC as the verified results.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang, an Azimio agent, raised alarm over the matter.

Homa Bay Governor elect Gladys Wanga and Ruaraka Member of Parliament TJ Kajwang raise concerns on the ongoing verification exercise at the Bomas of Kenya on Friday, August 12, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Ms Shollei, however, denied any wrongdoing. She could be heard shouting “I have done nothing wrong” as a crowd milled around her.

It took the intervention of IEBC commissioners Justus Nyang'aya, Abdi Guliye and Francis Wanderi to calm down the Azimio agents who wanted her ejected from the auditorium.

Former Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh also accused Ms Shollei of mischief and was joined by Azimio MP designates Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) and TJ Kajwang.

At the time, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati was not inside the auditorium.

An attempt by the police to eject the media, observers and agents from the auditorium failed.