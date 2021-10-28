Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga
File | Nation Media Group 

Politics

Prime

Uhuru, Raila stall Nairobi governor race

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Uncertainty over President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidency deal has held back campaigns for the capital’s governor seat .

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.