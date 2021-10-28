Voter registration
Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Money buys power: Where it’s most expensive to contest in 

logo (1)

By  Ian Byron  &  Rushdie Oudia

What you need to know:

  • Winning candidates in the last elections spent as much as three times the losers, suggesting electoral seats go to the highest spenders.
  • Western and Nyanza the most expensive regions to run campaigns in, as one senator admits to spending Sh100million.

As politicians hit the campaign trail ahead of next year’s elections, focus is shifting to the cost of campaigns, given the grueling schedules, particularly by the top presidential contenders. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.