Uhuru convenes second Azimio council meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Azimio Coalition council chairperson has convened the second council meeting to be held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) Friday June 24 to deliberate on various strategies to win the August 9 elections as campaigns enter homestretch.

In a notice to the coalition’s council members on Thursday, President Kenyatta says the meeting will review the party's campaign strategy and plan to ensure Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga wins the August 9 elections.

“Take notice that a meeting of the Coalition Council, to be chaired by the Party Leader (Mr Odinga), will be held on the 24 June, 2022, at KICC starting at 10.00am,” reads the notice, signed by president Kenyatta, in part.

He said the meeting will also review, formulate and approve party policies, and discuss strategies to ensure the coalition party bags majority seats in Parliament and in all 47 county assemblies.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of plans by the coalition to implement a controversial plan to weed out “weak candidates” using opinion polls in a strategy to win a majority of seats in Parliament in the August 9 elections.

The contentious scheme that seeks to retain only popular aspirants is expected to be approved tomorrow when the council sits.