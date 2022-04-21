Uhuru chairs first Azimio Council meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently chairing the inaugural Azimio la Umoja Coalition Party Council meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), amid running mate stalemate of the party’s flag bearer Raila Odinga.

President Kenyatta arrived at KICC at 8:30am where he was received by Mr Odinga and some members of the council including Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who is a member of the council, however, arrived after the head of state.

Mr Musyoka has insisted that he is the best bet for Mr Odinga's running mate, even as a section of women leaders endorsed Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Sources in Mr Odinga's camp also say that former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth is also among those touted as Mr Odinga's possible running mates.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and other leaders wait for President Uhuru Kenyatta at KICC on Thursday morning. Photo credit: Justus Ochieng | Nation Media Group

A source at KICC told Nation.Africa that the thorny issue of how to select Mr Odinga's running mate and fielding of candidates in Nairobi are among issues to be deliberated on by the council sitting today.

Disintegration

"The issue of running mate is a matter of concern that needs to be handled with a lot of care lest it leads to the disintegration of the party," the source said.

Mr Odinga's camp has already written to the IEBC requesting more time to name a running mate, citing that the April 28 deadline by the commission has no legal basis.

Apart from the Head of State and the former Prime Minister, other members of the Azimio council are Mr Musyoka, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Narc leader and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Kanduyi MP and also Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Wafula Wamunyinyi, Abdi Noor Omar Farah and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Mr Mohamed will sit in the council by virtue of his position as the National Coalition Executive Council (NCEC) secretary-general.

The NCEC is comprised of 19 people with Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya given the mandate to chair it.

Women's League

Mr Oparanya is deputised by Eldas MP Adan Keynan, Dr Ken Nyaundi and Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Kenyatta International Conference Centre to chair the first Azimio Council meeting. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua is the treasurer, deputised by Pokot South MP David Pkosing, Lucy Nyoroka Mworia and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

The NCEC's organising secretary is Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda deputised by Garissa Senator Abdul Haji, and Igembe North MP Maoka Maore.

Mr Mohamed is deputised by Moitalel Ole Kenta, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and Isabelle Wangechi Githinji while former Jubilee Secretary-General Mr Tuju is the Executive Director of the coalition political party.

Women's League is chaired by Nyeri deputy governor Dr Caroline Wanjiru Karugu while Mr Solomon Kuria is in charge of Youth League.