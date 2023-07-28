Maandamano: Surprise as Uhuru attends Azimio mass for victims of police brutality
Azimio leaders have arrived at the SKM Centre to attend the requiem mass for victims of police brutality during anti-government protests.
Among the attendees are retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, Azimio leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.
The requiem mass was initially scheduled to be held at the De Paul grounds in Karen, but sources say the venue was changed after police warned the centre not to host the prayers.
More follows...