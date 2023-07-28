Why Azimio changed venue for interdenominational prayers

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition has changed its venue for today's (Friday's) requiem mass for the victims of police brutality over claims of "police threats."

The coalition had indicated that the interdenominational requiem mass in honour of the slain and injured victims would be conducted at the De Paul Grounds in Karen, Nairobi, but switched the venue early Friday morning.

“Mass moved to SKM Center, Karen, from 9am due to circumstances beyond our control,” Mr Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango said without indicating reasons for the change.

Nation.Africa has established that police had warned the owners of the De Paul grounds against hosting the prayers.

“Area OCS went to De Paul and warned owners that the meeting would not be allowed to happen. We are also not sure yet with SKM because there are plans to equally blockade the venue,” a source in Azimio revealed.

The police are said to have been concerned that the meeting would turn into a political rally.

“They feel that emotions could run high at the solemn gathering and pull crowds beyond control.”

There are also reports that the government had reached out to foreign diplomats who are pushing for dialogue to implore the opposition to avoid hosting the prayers on open grounds, to cool down the political temperatures after the opposition called off its street protests this week.

The coalition had on Thursday announced that the prayers will also take place in chosen locations in counties across the country.

“Azimio attaches a solemn significance to these prayers that are being held in honour of men and women, boys and girls who were shot and killed or wounded at close range. Many were shot from the back as they were fleeing or at a position of surrender,” Azimio statement read in part.

The opposition, which called for the protests, has insisted that the deceased were arbitrarily shot on vital organs and delicate parts of the body like the abdomen, the spine, the chest and the head, despite being unarmed.

“We therefore appeal to Kenyans to keep peace during these prayers. We also encourage Kenyans to continue lighting candles and laying flowers in respect and love for our slain and injured patriots…The death and the injuries must be our reason to fight harder for taxes and prices to come down.”

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the coalition will on Friday “announce the next steps forward with our anti-tax protest and officially launch a fund to aid families of the victims.”

The coalition has vowed to pursue justice for the victims both locally and internationally at the International Criminals Court (ICC) in The Hague, warning security officials, including Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki, IG Japhet Koome, PS Raymond Omollo and police commanders, against the attacks meted on protesters by the police.

“We will pursue Justice locally and internationally for these injured and slain heroes. These people who have been shot in cold blood in cold July are heroes and patriots. All they were asking for is to get a fair, just and caring nation where their complaints are taken seriously as an attempt to create a more perfect nation,” the coalition said.

The coalition noted that Kenyans were still hurting, adding that its leadership will not relent until the government acknowledges “this grim reality of suffering and agrees to repeal the Finance Act.”

“We call on Kenyans not to surrender. We must not and we will not give up. Let us take comfort in the fact that the world has seen worse and more brutal regimes before. No regime can be so brutal as to outlive the people. We shall overcome. Justice shall be done. Not our will, but God’s. This struggle continues,” said Mr Musyoka.

Azimio co-principal Eugene Wamalwa said the coalition will unveil its action plan for next week.

“We took a break just to mourn with the victims and over the weekend we will be leaving to mourn with them upcountry.

“We shall come back next week to proceed with our actions as per the announcement we will be making on Friday.”

The leaders spoke even as pressure continues to mount from the international community for dialogue between President Ruto and Mr Odinga to find a solution to the current stalemate.