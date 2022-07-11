Uhuru adopts low-key role in Raila campaign

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s strategists have changed tack from their earlier plan to have him openly campaign for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga, especially in the vote-rich Mt Kenya.

While the plan was to have President Kenyatta “take Raila to the mountain”, allies and strategists have now shelved it, saying it could have been good campaign fodder for Deputy President William Ruto.

The DP has framed Mr Kenyatta’s support of Mr Odinga as confirmation that the Azimio candidate is a ‘State project’.

To deflect claims that Mr Odinga is a puppet or a State project, the President has deliberately kept away from the campaign trail and has been covert in some of his moves while couching others with significant political ramifications as part of his normal duties.

Karua factor

President Kenyatta was expected to tour his Mt Kenya backyard to commission several projects as he campaigns for Mr Odinga but his allies now say the role he was supposed to play in Azimio campaigns has been taken care of by the ODM leader’s running mate Martha Karua.

Speaking at a church event in Kandara, Murang’a County, on April 15, the President said he would embark on campaigning for his preferred successor, especially in Mt Kenya.

“Those who think I will not be on the campaign trail should hold their horses. They will soon see me traversing the country, telling the people my truth. Where do they think they can take me?” he posed.

This followed his earlier pronouncement that he would campaign for the Azimio candidate in Mt Kenya and the rest of the country.

Speaking at an event in Mombasa on February 7, he said: “I don’t have a project, but I will also vote for a candidate and tell Kenyans my choice, those who want to listen will listen.”

Yesterday, President Kenyatta allies said although he is free to traverse the country to showcase what his administration has achieved in the past 10 years, there is no need to join Mr Odinga and Ms Karua on the campaign trail.

'Project narrative'

Gatanga MP Joseph Nduati yesterday told the Nation that the Kenya Kwanza alliance is busy trying to provoke the Head of State to hit the ground so that they can continue spreading their ‘project narrative’.

“We already have a candidate and a running mate. Martha Karua is playing the role the President was to play, therefore, we do not need him. She is playing it effectively,” Mr Nduati said.

Jubilee director of elections and Kieni MP Kanini Kega said President Kenyatta’s foot soldiers are up to the task and there is no need for him to accompany Mr Odinga for campaigns.

“We do not need the boss on the campaign trail. We have done it ourselves, why would we need him? We are good. If he decides to come when launching projects and decides to slot a word or two, it would be at his discretion,” said Mr Kega.

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, who is also a member of Azimio’s supreme council, said they want to sell Raila-Karua as “a prime brand” to residents of Mt Kenya.

“Baba and Martha have already made inroads in the mountain. They do not need the help of the President to campaign for them. They are a prime brand that the mountain people are receiving very well,” Ms Chege said.

The President can criss-cross the country to show what he has done for Kenyans and not necessarily campaign for Mr Odinga, said former Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.

“[President Kenyatta] needs to tell people why he never engaged in politics and he needs to be able to show what he has been able to achieve. I advocate for that because it is the right thing to do,” she said.

Running mates battle

The Nation has also established that the absence of President Kenyatta, the Azimio chair, from active campaigning is to allow his allies from the Central region to frame the August 9 polls as a battle between Ms Karua and DP Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

Mr Kenyatta’s allies are now comparing the Mathira MP and the Narc Kenya leader to see who can fight for their interests and unite the region.

“We were looking at integrity because Baba’s (Mr Odinga’s) government is not going to be tainted by crooks,” Mr Muriithi said.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth said: “It goes without saying that Ms Karua is a killer card that is giving those thieves, deceitful, greedy and uncultured competitors sleepless nights owing to her track record against corruption and mediocrity in public service.”

Political commentator and governance expert Javas Bigambo opines that Ms Karua is helping to erase Mr Odinga’s portrayal by his opponents as a ‘State project’.

“The Uhuru baggage will be more of a burden to Raila than Karua, due to the handshake.