President Uhuru to hit the campaign trail in June, allies insist

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies insist that he will tour Mt Kenya from next month to commission projects and introduce Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition running mate Martha Karua to residents.

The leaders told the Sunday Nation that Mr Kenyatta is likely to begin the tour soon after Madaraka Day celebrations.

As the race to succeed President Kenyatta hots up after Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance named Narc-K leader Martha Karua and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as their running mates respectively, Jubilee leaders in Mt Kenya are preparing for the tour.

Some Azimio la Umoja officials last week said President Kenyatta would not be in the Odinga campaign team.

Jubilee Director of Elections, Kanini Kega, said the leaders expect the President to camp in Mt Kenya in June and July and that the exact dates of the activities “will be released soon”.

According to Mr Kega, the President will start the tour with Nyeri, before traversing the remaining nine counties that make up Mt Kenya.

“His countrywide campaigns will start with the mountain. We do not just want him to campaign. The President will also commission projects,” Mr Kega said yesterday.

“President Kenyatta will also show us which direction to take. It is obvious Mt Kenya is with Karua. She is the person we will oscillate around when the boss leaves office.”

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena did not respond to our queries on the tour.

The projects President Kenyatta will commission include Othaya Hospital, Chaka market, Naromoru Hospital, Nyambene milk plant and the expanded Kenol-Marua road.

The President is expected to meet leaders from the region after landing from Switzerland.

Gatanga MP Joseph Nduati told the Sunday Nation that the leaders have received an alert n the meeting. He added that the agenda is likely to be drawing a plan of the tour.

“We are waiting to be given the exact date of the meeting,” Mr Nduati said.

Asked about the impending meeting with the President, Jubilee Secretary Jeremiah Kioni said he did not want to talk about “state functions”.

Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said the President’s allies want to be the majority in the National Assembly and Senate.

Inside the plan to ensure Mr Odinga gets many votes from the region, the leaders have formed campaign teams from poll station level to county.

Mr Kioni said leaders are moving village to village campaigning for Mr Odinga.

“Our opponents should brace themselves for a bruising battle,” Mr Kioni said.