UDA to back creation of opposition office

President William Ruto’s UDA party yesterday said it will back a proposed move by the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition to create the office of the Official Leader of Opposition.

The office will have a lot of powers, including an annual address to Parliament and leeway to nominate persons to constitutional statutory commissions. It will receive funding from the Exchequer.

Even as Azimio plans to lobby the government side to back the Bill to ensure it sails through, UDA has already said it has nothing against it.

“The President himself has repeatedly stated that he wants a strong opposition to check his government and as a party we share his vision. I’ve not heard of any approach to our side to support that Bill, but if that request comes to me, I will sanction it because for us to have a fair government that serves its people effectively, opposition must be allowed, and that’s democracy that we all cherish,” UDA National Chairman Johnson Muthama told the Nation yesterday.

Mr Muthama however, warned that the drafters must ensure the Bill is fair and does not infringe on the rights of other office bearers.

“That office needed to be there yesterday, not even today. We are doing it too late. Those in government and opposition are in those positions by the will of the constitution,” Mr Muthama said.

The draft document by Azimio committee seeks to amend Article 260 of the Constitution to include the office of the leader of opposition under the state office category.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said having bipartisan support on any Bill on the floor of the House would not be impossible if such a Bill “seeks to benefit the people of Kenya.”

But even as Mr Muthama threw his weight behind the proposal, some MPs in the President’s party yesterday said the Bill might not have a smooth sailing.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Belgut MP Nelson Koech said such a Bill is not a priority.

Convincing reasons

“The President has indicated that amendments to the constitution shall not be given priority. The creation of office of the opposition leader shall unnecessarily strain the country’s resources,” Mr Cherargei said. He added that the drafters of the Bill need to give convincing reasons to amend the constitution.

Mr Koech, who chairs the National Assembly Defence Committee, said Azimio should make use of its leaders in the House to play the oversight role instead of seeking to amend the constitution to create other offices.

“We have more urgent issues pressing Kenyans at the moment including drought, famine and high cost of living, surely a constitutional Bill to create the office of leader of opposition can wait,” said Mr Koech.

Credible oversight

“The opposition should focus on serving Kenyans by offering credible oversight in ways that help to put food on the table,” the Belgut MP added.

Tiaty MP William Kamket, elected on Azimio’s Kanu but who has since thrown his weight behind President Ruto, questioned whether Azimio was seeking to reintroduce the Building Bridges Initiative through the backdoor.

“We’re either presidential or parliamentary (system),” he said as he rubbished calls for the creation of the office.