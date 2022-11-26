Azimio: Say no to dictatorship

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leaders want Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati and two other outgoing commissioners to proceed on terminal leave immediately.

Saying the exit of the three would end “further cannibalisation of the commission”, the coalition defended four IEBC commissioners for rejecting an “electoral coup perpetrated by Mr Chebukati”.

In a statement read by Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o following a two-day retreat in Naivasha, the Azimio leaders spoke against the “revenge mission” by President William Ruto’s administration.

“We take serious notice and condemn in the strongest terms possible the revenge mission the regime has embarked on against conscientious commissioners,” Prof Nyong’o said.

The coalition maintained that the quest for electoral justice would continue, vowing never to allow the rigging to become the new normal.

“Rigging elections may have the cloak of legality but it remains illegitimate and repugnant,” he added.

ODM chief Raila Odinga and his Azimio team said the Kenya Kwanza administration lacks legitimacy.

They vowed not to allow the dictatorship and violation of human rights.

“Colonialism may have been covered by the veneer of legality but it was morally decadent and unjust,” the coalition said.

The leaders said the country is sliding back to despotism but added that they would confront and oppose dangerous policies and practices of the Kenya Kwanza regime.

They said there is a sinister motive behind the introduction of genetically modified food and seeds in the country, adding that the destruction of the environment is imminent with the discredited “shamba system”.

Prof Nyong’o said Azimio would oppose any attempts to tax the most vulnerable segments of society including.

According to the statement, Azimio leaders have started consultations with Kenyans on the required resistance and struggle to protect democracy.

“Kenya Kwanza was not ready to lead, has no clue on how to fix the country’s problems and is obsessed with campaigning. This regime of lies, deceit and false promises is out of its depth and shall not be allowed to ruin our lives,” Prof Nyong’o said.

The coalition members agreed to promote a culture of consultations in counties to implement its manifesto.