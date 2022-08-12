UDA sweeps most seats in Rift as newcomers floor seasoned politicians 

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) stamped its authority in Rift Valley sweeping key elective positions despite facing stiff competition from independent candidates and those from Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

In the North Rift, the Deputy President William Ruto - led party swept the parliamentary and civic seats and had taken a comfortable lead in all the top three county seats of woman rep, senator and governor, with the winners flooring seasoned politicians.

UDA clinched five constituencies in Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi’s Baringo County, save for Tiaty where incumbent William Kamket retained the seat on the party’s ticket.

The UDA wave was also dented in Elgeyo-Marakwet County by two independents – Timothy Toroitich won in Marakwet West while Caroline Ngelechei was on course to take the woman rep seat.

In Nandi County, only one out of the six legislators retained his seat on a UDA ticket. The rest, who contested as independents, were floored by newcomers from UDA.

Tinderet MP Julius Melly (UDA) was re-elected for the third time, while former DP Ruto’s Chief of Staff Maryanne Keitany won the Aldai parliamentary seat.

New entrants

Some of the new entrants who won parliamentary seats in Nandi under UDA include Joses Lelmengit (Emgwen), Abraham Kirwa (Mosop) Paul Biego (Chesumei) and Bernard Kitur (Nandi Hills).

Governor Stephen Sang and Senator Samson Cherargei were on course to retain their seats on UDA tickets.

Independent candidates also failed to impress in Uasin Gishu County, with Kesses MP Dr Swarup Mishra losing to Julius Kipletting Rutto of UDA.

Dr Mishra, who was elected on a Jubilee ticket in 2017, was out to break the one-term jinx associated with the seat.

Following his win, Mr Rutto called for political reconciliation and urged his opponents to concede defeat, while pledging to implement his pre-election promises.

Others who have received overwhelming votes on the UDA ticket in the county include Jonathan Chelilim Bii (governor seat), outgoing governor Jackson Mandago (Senate seat) and Ms Gladys Shollei (Woman Rep), although results are yet to be declared.

Mr Samuel Chepkonga (Ainabkoi), David Kiplagat (Soy), Prof Phyllis Bartoo (Moiben) and Janet Sitienei (Turbo) also flew the UDA flag high.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi defeated five independent candidates to retain the seat for a third term.

Seasoned politicians

Among seasoned politicians who contested as independent but lost the battle include Silas Tiren (Moiben) and William Chirchir Chepkut (Ainabkoi).

Businessman Zedekiah Bundotich Kiprotich who was making a second stab as an independent candidate for the Uasin Gishu governor seat was also losing the race in provisional results.

In Baringo, former MP and seasoned politician Musa Sirma made a political comeback after he was elected the Eldama Ravine MP on the yellow ticket, while Charles Kamuren retained his Baringo South parliamentary seat.

Others elected under UDA include Joseph Kandie (Baringo Central), Joseph Makilap (Baringo North) and 29-year-old Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio).

Dr Ruto and Mr Moi have been embroiled in a supremacy battle as they sought to stamp their authority as the Rift Valley political kingpins and it seems the DP won.

Political parties shared the spoils in Trans Nzoia County, with Maurice Bisau Kakai (DAP-K) winning the Kiminini parliamentary seat, while Caleb Amisi of ODM retained the Saboti seat.

UDA won the Endebes seat after incumbent Robert Pukose retained the position, while Ferdinand Wanyonyi of Ford-Kenya retained his Kwanza seat.

Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary General and Cherang'any MP Joshua Kuttuny and Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito are among the casualties of the polls. Preliminary results show Mr Kuttuny is likely to be beaten by Mr Patrick Simiyu of DAP-K.

In West Pokot, Peter Lochakapong has broken Sigor constituency’s one-term jinx after retaining the seat for a second term under UDA.

In Kapenguria, Samuel Moroto (UDA) retained the seat for the fourth time.

So far two women have been declared winners in parliamentary races in the North Rift under UDA – Ms Keitany and Prof Bartoo.