Marianne Kitany, DP Ruto's ex-chief of staff, clinches Aldai MP seat

Ms Marianne Kitany, former chief of staff in the office of Deputy President William Ruto, has been declared the winner of Aldai parliamentary seat.

Ms Kitany, who vied on a United Democratic Alliance party ticket, garnered 42, 015 votes to beat her closest challenger Cornelly Serem who got 13, 309 votes.

She becomes the second female MP to represent Aldai after former Head of Civil Service Dr Sally Kosgei who served between 2008 and 2013 during President Mwai Kibaki’s government.

Ms Kitany contested the seat on a UDA party ticket against Mr Serem who vied on an independent ticket after losing in party nominations.

IEBC Constituency Returning officer Mr Frank Bomet declared her winner on Wednesday after conclusion of vote tallying in the constituency.

Other candidates in the race included Major Retired Thomas Samoei, a former pilot to the late President Daniel Arap Moi who managed 668 votes. Samoei contested on a Kanu party ticket.

Mrs. Nareca Nandoya managed1,676 votes on an independent ticket while Kiprop Jacob got 801 votes.