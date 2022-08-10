Alfred Keter loses Nandi Hills MP seat to UDA’s Bernard Kitur

Alfred Keter of Nandi Hills has lost his seat to UDA candidate Benard Kibor Kitur.

In a battle perceived to between Deputy President William Ruto and independent candidates in North Rift, Mr Keter garnered 18,037 votes against Mr Kitur’s 23,503. Total votes cast were 41,979.

Mr Keter turned independent on being denied the UDA party ticket in the primaries.

UDA ticket

Mr Keter had been declared winner but lost the ticket to Mr Kitur because of his unrelenting criticism of Deputy President William Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer.

The DP is viewed as the Kalenjin supremo and the Nandi Hills legislator has been branded a rebel out to scuttle UDA boss Ruto’s presidential ambitions, claims the MP has vigorously denied, blaming his political enemies for creating a rift between him and the DP for vested interests.

The outspoken lawmaker was hoping to overcome the UDA wave, the most popular party in the region, as he sought a third term in the August House.