2022 General Election voter turnout is 65.4pc, Chebukati says
The voter turnout in the 2022 General Election stands at 65.4 percent, Independent Boundaries and Elections Commission (IEBC) chair, Wafula Chebukati has announced.
Mr Chebukati clarified the figure which represents 14,164,561 voters, will go up once they include those who voted through the manual register.
The national tallying centre is yet to receive any physical form 34B with the first ones expected this afternoon. However, collating of results from 290 constituencies is also underway.