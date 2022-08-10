Status report: Slow tallying process as results trickle in

Kenyans will likely have to wait longer to know official elections results with most tallying centres witnessing slow tallying of results from polling stations.

Here, the Nation puts together a status report as at 1pm:

Lower Eastern

In Lower Eastern, most constituencies were reporting less than 50 percent of tallied results from the polling stations as if 12pm.

In Kitui South, the constituency tallying centre at Our Lady of Mercy Mutomo Girls' High School had received results from all polling stations but only 178 out of the 240 polling stations in the constituency had been tabulated.

In Kitui West, only 16 out 152 polling stations had been tallied while in Kitui Rural, 115 polling stations out of 157 had delivered ballots but on my 75 had been tallied.

Vote tallying in Makueni County were delayed by the delay in voting process on Tuesday due to mass Kiems kits failures.

As of midday less than 20 percent of the results from the polling stations had been tallied.

In Kathiani, about 50 percent of the polling stations had reported to the Constituency Tallying Centre for tabulation.

Mt Kenya

In Mt Kenya East counties of Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi, a slow process of tallying the votes cast Wednesday are delaying the announcement of winners for various elective seats despite some candidates conceding defeat and others claiming victory.

The delay in the announcement of official results has also led to tension in some areas where opposing camps claim victory. At Ntunene Girls Secondary School which is the tallying centre for North Igembe Constituency, supporters of UDA aspirant Julius Taitumu blocked the road claiming to be ‘guarding’ his votes amid rigging claims.

By midday, the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEEBC) had only processed results from 16 polling stations out of the 168 in the constituency whereas in Imenti Central the commission had tallied and verified results from 43 out of 159 polling stations.

In Igembe South, supporters of incumbent MP John Paul Mwirigi took to the streets of Maua town although the tallying is still going on and the returning officer has not yet announced the winner and at 12.45 pm, buses were still bringing more ballot boxes. According to the declared results, he had 7,254 votes followed by Mwenda Mzalendo (1,943) and Jacksmart Kirema (582).

A total of 44 polling stations out of 173 had reported, with Mithika Linturi leading the Meru governorship race, having garnered 6,559 votes, followed by Kiraitu Murungi (1,146) and Kawira Mwangaza (1,740)

In Runyenyes Constituency of Embu County, only results from 17 out of the 119 polling stations had been processed. The returning officer Pamela Karimi said that they intend to complete the process by 10.00 pm tonight.

In Isiolo North, only 11 out of 158 polling stations had had their results processed and verified whereas IEBC officials had processed 26 out of 132 polling stations in Igembe Central.

Mbeere South in Embu County was doing better with 109 out of 197 constituencies having had their results verified.

In Kirinyaga, Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Charles Kibiru has conceded defeat even before the conclusion of vote counting in the region.

The candidate said he was satisfied with the electoral process.

"I take this early opportunity to accept and respect the choice of Kirinyaga voters in relation to the just concluded gubernatorial elections where I was a candidate," he said in a statement availed to the Nation.

He thanked all his supporters, electoral team, friends and his running mate Peter Ndambiri and family for their support during the entire electioneering period.

Mr Kibiru was fighting it out with the incumbent Governor Anne Waiguru (UDA), Wangui Ngirici (Independent) and former Governor Joseph Ndathi (TSP) among others.

He was the sole Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition gubernatorial candidate in the region after his Narc Kenya rival Muriithi Kagai stepped down to avoid splitting votes.

At the same county, the Mwea Parliamentary UDA candidate Mary Maingi is leading in the preliminary results released by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Out of the 24 out of 236 polling stations where votes have been counted Maingi garnered 5,121 votes.

She is closely followed by the incumbent Kabinga Wathayu with 3,034. Mr Wathayu is defending his seat on Jubilee ticket.

As the vote counting continue Ms Maingi expressed that she triumph and become the next area MP.

“I am confident that all will be well," she said.

By 12pm on Wednesday, Nyeri's Othaya Constituency Tallying centre had received results of 59 polling stations out of 139.

At the Parliamentary level, records from IEBC show that UDA's Michael Wainaina is leading with 16,938 votes

He is followed by the incumbent Jubilee's MP Gichuki Mugambi who has so far garnered 5,551 votes.

In the third place is Patrick Ngunjiri, a Chama Cha Kazi candidate with 4, 837 votes.

From the records gotten so far, the electoral body says that it has registered a 45.67 percent turnout of voters.

In Laikipia East, Dr Ruto is taking an early lead ahead of his main challenger Mr Odinga who is vying for the seat under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

According to provisional results trickling at at Thingithu Secondary School tallying centre, the Deputy President is leading with 4,180 votes against Mr Odinga who has garnered 1,032 votes.

Prof George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party got 27 votes while Agano Party leader Peter Mwaure received 13 votes.

The results compiled as at 12:30pm were received from 21 polling stations out of 192 polling stations.

Laikipia North has 131 polling stations while Laikipia West has 242.

The county has a total of 565 polling stations.

Nairobi

In Nairobi, Lang’ata MP Nixon Generali Korir has conceded defeat to his ODM competitor, Mr Felix Odiwour (alias Jalang’o).

"To the people of Langata, I sincerely thank you for according me an opportunity to be your Member of Parliament for the last five years. It’s been a great opportunity that gave me an avenue to contribute to our nation building and service to the people," Mr Korir wrote.

From the results, the outgoing legislator said that going by the provisional results tallied at the "Generali centre", his competitor, Mr Kodhe, had trounced him.

"My competitor Jalango has a lead and I want to congratulate his as he prepares to take the mantle and move Langata forward," said.

"Siasa si chuki. God bless Langata," Korir added.

A few moments after the social media concession, his competitor, Mr Jalang’o, flanked by his cheery supporters, walked into the Langata Constituency tallying center at the Multimedia University almost causing a commotion.

Mr Jalang’o, however, left a minutes later.

Lake Region

In Homa Bay, the race for Homa Bay governor is a neck-and-neck between Woman Representative Gladys Wanga of ODM and former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero running as an independent.

Provisional results have shown the two candidates having equal chances of winning even though each has separately claimed victory before the tallying ends.

As Dr Kidero leads in one constituency, so does Ms Wanga in another.

In Homa Bay Town constituency for example, the former governor floored the woman rep in many polling stations.

The situation is opposite in Karachuonyo, Kasipul and Kando Kasipul where Ms Wanga is leading.

By 11 am on Wednesday tallying of votes at the County centre had not started. However, this did not prevent the supporters of the two candidates from sharing their provisional results on different social media platforms.

In the presidential race, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is leading in all polling stations in his Nyanza backyard in the provisional results even though the turnout was below the coalition’s projections.

In Kisumu, the electorate and supporters of ODM were elated that many of them heeded to Mr Odinga’s six-piece chorus rallying shunning independent candidates and those from fringe parties.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o is poised for a win, same for Senate candidate Tom Ojienda and Woman Representative Ruth Odinga.

In Siaya, Senator James Orengo has opened a lead against his closest challenger and former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo. For Senate, Mr Odinga’s brother Oburu Oginga has a comfortable lead.

Gusii region

In Gusii region, Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Tong'i has conceded defeat, even before the IEBC releases the official results.

Mr Tong'i was defending his seat for a third term on a Jubilee ticket.

The MP posted in his social media accounts.

“It’s my prayer that our Lord has other great plans. I wish my new MP well as he serves our people. May our families be blessed mightily. Good people, I may not have done everything that the people of Nyaribari chache wanted but I have no doubt in my mind that I did my very best to improve the constituency."

He credited himself with more tarmac roads in Nyaribari Chache , Kenya Medical Training College , new schools and improved on old ones, more hospitals, improved water supply and gave school buses.

Others in the race are Zaheer Jhanda (UDA), Eric Obino (Kanu), James Kenani (ODM), former Nyaribari Chache MP Dr Chris Bichage (Independent), Samuel Apoko (UPIA), Thaddeus Nyangenya (NOPEU), Engeneer Henry Otara (UPA) and Former Kisii County Executive Mr Vincent Sagwe (PPOK).

On Tuesday midnight, a jubilated Mr Jhanda was at the Nyaribari Chache Constituency tallying centre at Kisii School, following on the official release of results by IEBC officials.