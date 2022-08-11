Kachapin beats Lonyangapuo in West Pokot battle of titans

West Pokot's first governor Simon Kachapin has reclaimed the seat in the just concluded General Election after defeating Prof John Lonyangapuo of Kenya Union Party.

Mr Kachapin, who vied on United Democratic Alliance, garnered 86,476 votes against Prof Lonyangapuo's 84,610.

Prof Lonyangapuo's deputy, Dr Nicholas Atudonyang, who has been out of the county for a number of years, was third with 2,294 votes.

The gubernatorial results were announced after 48 hours of tension between police and supporters of the two main sides following a standoff, with each side claiming victory.

Running battles

Supporters of both Mr Kachapin and Prof Lonyangapuo engaged in running battles with the police as they demanded that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announces the results.

IEBC officials tallied the results from noon on Thursday before the winner was announced in the evening.

The election was a rematch of 2017 when Prof Lonyangapuo defeated Mr Kachapin.

Governor Lonyangapuo joins the list of leaders from the Rift Valley who were not vying under DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition who have been floored.

Mr Kachapin, a former high school principal, has in the recent past accused Prof Lonyangapuo of sabotaging mega projects which he initiated during his term, many of which have stalled.

“He is only riding my projects. There is nothing tangible he can show," Mr Kachapin said.

He said he is ready to come back and complete the projects he initiated and which were ignored by his successor.